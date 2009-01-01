 What to do with this deck trim pad thing
  Today, 09:34 AM
    jobrown
    jobrown is online now
    Top Dog jobrown's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2009
    Location
    Little Rock, AR
    Age
    32
    Posts
    1,948

    What to do with this deck trim pad thing

    Just finished my latest build, an 86 with 93 graphics an all. I planned on upholsteringthe piece with the same vinyl for the seat with contact cement but its got a lot of harsh angles and we are going to the lake this weekend and I plan on running it.

    what have you guys done to or replaced this with?

    7168DCEA-6CD1-42C4-ACED-2D7A3CC9802D.jpeg



  Today, 09:49 AM
    JonnyX2
    JonnyX2 is offline
    Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home JonnyX2's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Sin City USA
    Age
    56
    Posts
    30,135

    Re: What to do with this deck trim pad thing

    Cover it with the same material as the seat. Jettrim did this for me on several skis.
    Quote Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating View Post
    OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....
    PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump
    Quote Originally Posted by WB1994
    Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2.
  Today, 09:52 AM
    jobrown
    jobrown is online now
    Top Dog jobrown's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2009
    Location
    Little Rock, AR
    Age
    32
    Posts
    1,948

    Re: What to do with this deck trim pad thing

    Quote Originally Posted by JonnyX2 View Post
    Cover it with the same material as the seat. Jettrim did this for me on several skis.
    Can you tell if they used contact cement?



Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 