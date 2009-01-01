Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: What to do with this deck trim pad thing #1 Top Dog Join Date May 2009 Location Little Rock, AR Age 32 Posts 1,948 What to do with this deck trim pad thing Just finished my latest build, an 86 with 93 graphics an all. I planned on upholsteringthe piece with the same vinyl for the seat with contact cement but its got a lot of harsh angles and we are going to the lake this weekend and I plan on running it.



what have you guys done to or replaced this with?



7168DCEA-6CD1-42C4-ACED-2D7A3CC9802D.jpeg





#2 Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Sin City USA Age 56 Posts 30,135 Re: What to do with this deck trim pad thing Cover it with the same material as the seat. Jettrim did this for me on several skis. Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating Originally Posted by OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....

PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump Originally Posted by WB1994 Originally Posted by Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2. #3 Top Dog Join Date May 2009 Location Little Rock, AR Age 32 Posts 1,948 Re: What to do with this deck trim pad thing Originally Posted by JonnyX2 Originally Posted by Cover it with the same material as the seat. Jettrim did this for me on several skis.





