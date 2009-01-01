|
What to do with this deck trim pad thing
Just finished my latest build, an 86 with 93 graphics an all. I planned on upholsteringthe piece with the same vinyl for the seat with contact cement but its got a lot of harsh angles and we are going to the lake this weekend and I plan on running it.
what have you guys done to or replaced this with?
Re: What to do with this deck trim pad thing
Cover it with the same material as the seat. Jettrim did this for me on several skis.
Re: What to do with this deck trim pad thing
Can you tell if they used contact cement?
