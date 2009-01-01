|
1997 Seadoo XP (2) w/Triton Aluminum Trailer
1997 SeaDoo XP (2) w/Triton Aluminum Trailer, $7250.00
Original Owner
Mainly Operated in Fresh Water
Excellent Condition
787cc 2-stroke, 110HP
Start and Run Great, Very Reliable
New Batteries
Compression is 158 (Mag) and 162 (PTO) PSI
Trailer is in Excellent Condition
New Tires, Lights, Winches, and Bunks
SeaDoos and Trailer Sell as a Complete Package
Cash Only, NO trades
