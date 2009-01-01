Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2008 RXTX Only Reaching 6250 RPMs #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Nov 2006 Location South Jersey Posts 254 2008 RXTX Only Reaching 6250 RPMs I have a 2008 RXTX that hasn't run right since it was started this year. It ran beautiful last year and I winterized it as I have done for the ten years I've owned it. I did some research on here and led me to clean the map sensor. No such luck. This is what I've done so far:

Check compression =135 @ all cylinders

Clean map sensor

Siphon last years stabilized fuel and replace with 93

Swap a known good coil pack into the mix

Remove all fuel injectors and clean with 12v and carb cleaner

New battery

Hate to bring it to a dealer when I am sure I dont need to.



