I have a 2008 RXTX that hasn't run right since it was started this year. It ran beautiful last year and I winterized it as I have done for the ten years I've owned it. I did some research on here and led me to clean the map sensor. No such luck. This is what I've done so far:
Check compression =135 @ all cylinders
Clean map sensor
Siphon last years stabilized fuel and replace with 93
Swap a known good coil pack into the mix
Remove all fuel injectors and clean with 12v and carb cleaner
New battery
Hate to bring it to a dealer when I am sure I dont need to.
In 10 years this ski has been 100% reliable and I am at a loss. Thanks for any ideas