Swapping 717 into a boat that had a 657X

Hey guys,



I'm swapping engines in my old sportster. The crank seals are bad and the motor was filling up to the bottom of the intake with oil.



Anyhow, I have this 717 from a wrecked GTI or GTS or whatever it came out of. I noticed a few differences, and spent about 3 hours googling but found conflicting data so I figured I'd summarize all my questions:



1) Both the 657X and 717 have a 4 wire plug (two yellow, two black). I'm assuming the box is compatible with the engine side electronics since they are both 4 wire?

2) The 717 head cover has 3 water ports, all the same size. The 657X has two - one is larger. Can I just swap the head cover from the 657X to the 717, or do I need to mess with boat-side hoses/routing?

3) The 657X has dual carbs, the 717 has a single. I was going to swap the dual carbs, but the rotary cover is scratched to all hell and needs to be machined/replaced. The single carb on the 717 on the other hand needs to be rebuilt, has a sticky throttle blade, AND what I think is an accelerator pump doesn't appear to 'return'. But the rotary cover + valve looks brand new. Should I invest in a new rotary cover for the twin 657X carbs or rebuilding/fixing the single 717 carb?

4) Crankcase pressure test on the 717 holds 5 psi but leaks down to about 1 psi after 5 minutes. Should I leave it alone, block off the RV oil feed (leave it full but pinch the line), or throw the boat away? haha

5) Should I change the rotary valve seal while I've got it apart on the bench?

6) OK this is the big one folks! The 657X has the black steel motor plate. The 717 has 4 cast motor mounts bolted to the back of the block and the magneto. I cannot swap the motor plate without swapping the magneto. I did some rough measurements and the spacing appears to be the same, but I'm curious if the angles/heights are different. I just can't tell. Can anyone tell me for sure if the motor will bolt right into the boat?



I need to order some parts either way to finish this project and I can't really move forward until I know what I'm doing with the above.



(Oh and yeah, I joined the forum back in 2007 but I've only made a few posts so I'm still a 'PWCToday Newbie').



Thanks guys!



1 yes they are the same



2 no you cant change them,on the big one its a exit. just hook it up however.



3 run the single,its a much better setup. I can fix your carb & rebuild & elminate the accel pump.



4 run it



5 why ??



