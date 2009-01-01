|
|
-
96 XP, Rossier Pipe, Mod Questions
Hey guys I have a 96 XP, just installed a new SBT engine that has 15 hours on it. It runs great, SBT was awesome to work with.
My goals for this ski are just a reliable pump gas friendly ski. Not looking for anything crazy, at the end of the day I think it would be cool to hit 60 MPH. I have it on GPS pulling 57-57.5 depending on water conditions right now. The only mod the ski currently has is an X0 impeller. It pulls 6700-6750 with the X0 in good water. I plan on picking up a 97SPX waterbox for it. The ski is still oil injected, running BRP XPS Oil.
Moving on,
I just scored a Rossier Pipe for my Ski. A few questions I have are:
Can I run the stock airbox, or is it highly recommended that I get Aftermarket Flame Arrestors?
Should I consider going to an aftermarket head, with the understanding that I will have to run premium pump gas? I currently run the cheapest Ethanol free gas i can find, which is 88 octane. Paying for 91 doesn't bother me and is not a factor.
I understand that running the rossier pipe requires plugging the waterbox. I have seen the Jetworks flow control valves, and haven't seen anything bad about them. Would it be wise to run one, or should I spring for an ECWI kit right away?
I found some good jetting info on the pipe that i'm going to give a try. Ordering Jets from OSD today. If i am able to run the stock airbox, I'm sure it would change the jetting requirements a little bit so i will order a few jets sized around the recommendations i've found.
Also, does anyone suspect that I will be hitting the factory rev limiter with the new setup?
I reached out to Matt Braley and he has rev limiters for sale so I can get one if I need one.
Any input is appreciated!
Thanks
Jeremy
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules