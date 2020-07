Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 95 Sea-Doo GTX Multifunction Gauge - No Power #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2019 Location California Posts 4 95 Sea-Doo GTX Multifunction Gauge - No Power I am not able to get the multifunction gauge working on my 95 GTX. All of the warning lights and fuel gauge are out



No power at the front of the ski (purple or red/blue).



I have tested:

Fuses are both good

Purchased a like new gauge



If the fuses are good, is a MPEM replacement the a likely fix?



Any suggestions the best quality aftermarket MPEM?



Thanks Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules