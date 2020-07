Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1990 Runs great and then loses some power #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2008 Location Irish Hills, MI Posts 24 1990 Runs great and then loses some power I am having this weird issue on my 1990. I replaced all lines this year, has a SBN44 carb, 180PSI on both cylinders.



It will run like a bat out of hell at low end and high end but once in a while, it seems like it is loading up/bogging down. Not completely but it doesn't have that jump like when it runs great. I can keep it at a certain throttle and then it just surges to the normal speed sometimes. Could this be electrical? My carb seems to be adjusted OK because when it runs, it is crazy fast. Attached Images Engine1.jpg (110.9 KB, 1 views)

Engine1.jpg (110.9 KB, 1 views) New Jetski4.jpg (269.1 KB, 0 views)

