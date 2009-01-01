Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Project 1993 750SX - Need Advice Please (and Thank You) #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2018 Location Chicago, IL Posts 2 Project 1993 750SX - Need Advice Please (and Thank You) Hi. Many years ago, when I was a kid, I had a JS440. Loved it and sold it when I went to college. I've always wanted to get another stand up. Fast forward many years and a couple kids and now it's time. Don't judge me too harshly (jk), but my 14 yo son has a 2005 SeaDoo 3D and I have a 2016 SeaDoo RXP-X 260. They're fun, but I miss the jet ski. Just this past weekend, I bought a project 1993 750SX. Besides the overheated engine, everything else looks pretty solid...just needs a real good cleaning. I purposely bought a project so I could learn how to work on these things, but I have zero experience and would greatly appreciate any advice on how to get it from now to a reliable fun jet ski my kids can learn to ride.



Some questions below. Note: I'm still learning about this ski and engines (in general), so please excuse my ignorance.



1. Engine: I was thinking of buying one from SBT. I'm guessing a rebuild is feasible, but I'm OK with spending a few more dollars for something super reliable.

2. Oil: I believe there was a reservoir for oil and it mixed automatically. True? Are they not reliable and people remove them and pre-mix the gas instead?

3. Bilge: I believe the bilge pump switch is aftermarket and these skis have an auto-bilge. True? If so, previous owner preference? Leave it?

4. Is there a list of items I would need to check...exhaust, cooling, electrical, etc. I'd hate to get a new engine and break it because of what I don't know. Maybe I should do as much as I can and find a local jet ski mechanic or shop to review what I did and test everything themselves.



Again, thank you very much for any advice you can provide.

- Brian



This is the most inexpensive way to go, but I have read some stories about the quality. Do some research before you decide which route to go.



2. Oil: I believe there was a reservoir for oil and it mixed automatically. True? Are they not reliable and people remove them and pre-mix the gas instead?

On the stock setup there is a reservoir for the oil and a pump on the front of the motor. Oil is injected into the intake manifold. Alot of people ditch the oil setup and premix (40:1 is pretty standard) Removal of the pump and a blockoff plate install is common, as with your project.



3. Bilge: I believe the bilge pump switch is aftermarket and these skis have an auto-bilge. True? If so, previous owner preference? Leave it?

The stock bilge works off of suction from the jet pump, it only works when underway, but i would never ditch it, it is good insurance. An aftermarket electric bilge is recommended for redundancy.



4. Is there a list of items I would need to check...exhaust, cooling, electrical, etc. I'd hate to get a new engine and break it because of what I don't know. Maybe I should do as much as I can and find a local jet ski mechanic or shop to review what I did and test everything themselves.

If you buy an SBT motor there are explicit instructions on how to start up and break in the motor. Send me your email and I will send you a PDF of the shop manual which has everything you need to know for maintenance.



