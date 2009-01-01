Results 1 to 7 of 7 Thread: 1977 JS440 Exhaust Hose #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Nov 2006 Location South Jersey Posts 252 1977 JS440 Exhaust Hose I bought this 1977 JS440 and I need this exhaust hose. Who is a good resource? Thanks #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Nov 2006 Location South Jersey Posts 252 Re: 1977 JS440 Exhaust Hose Sorry, forgot the picture15935572237727052238886898558181.jpg #3 Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Sin City USA Age 56 Posts 30,127 Re: 1977 JS440 Exhaust Hose Which one? Practically everything there is unavailable new. There are ways to make it work * edit: I see your pic now. In that setup go get a length of good 1-1/2" exhaust or radiator hose at the auto parts or hose supply. 3 or 4 ply turbo hose works too.



Last edited by JonnyX2; Today at 06:57 PM .

Frequent Poster Join Date Nov 2006 Location South Jersey Posts 252 Re: 1977 JS440 Exhaust Hose #32. It currently has a Napa hose on it.

Frequent Poster Join Date Nov 2006 Location South Jersey Posts 252 Re: 1977 JS440 Exhaust Hose I'm wrong, sorry. I am missing 20 through 25 and it has been replaced with a Napa hose.

