 1977 JS440 Exhaust Hose
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 7 of 7
  1. Today, 06:43 PM #1
    TJCIN
    TJCIN is online now
    Frequent Poster TJCIN's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2006
    Location
    South Jersey
    Posts
    252

    1977 JS440 Exhaust Hose

    I bought this 1977 JS440 and I need this exhaust hose. Who is a good resource? Thanks
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 06:48 PM #2
    TJCIN
    TJCIN is online now
    Frequent Poster TJCIN's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2006
    Location
    South Jersey
    Posts
    252

    Re: 1977 JS440 Exhaust Hose

    Sorry, forgot the picture15935572237727052238886898558181.jpg
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 06:52 PM #3
    JonnyX2
    JonnyX2 is online now
    Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home JonnyX2's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Sin City USA
    Age
    56
    Posts
    30,127

    Re: 1977 JS440 Exhaust Hose

    Which one? Practically everything there is unavailable new. There are ways to make it work * edit: I see your pic now. In that setup go get a length of good 1-1/2" exhaust or radiator hose at the auto parts or hose supply. 3 or 4 ply turbo hose works too.

    JS440 Exhaust.jpg

    Last edited by JonnyX2; Today at 06:57 PM.
    Quote Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating View Post
    OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....
    PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump
    Quote Originally Posted by WB1994
    Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 06:56 PM #4
    TJCIN
    TJCIN is online now
    Frequent Poster TJCIN's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2006
    Location
    South Jersey
    Posts
    252

    Re: 1977 JS440 Exhaust Hose

    #32. It currently has a Napa hose on it.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 06:58 PM #5
    JonnyX2
    JonnyX2 is online now
    Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home JonnyX2's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Sin City USA
    Age
    56
    Posts
    30,127

    Re: 1977 JS440 Exhaust Hose

    Quote Originally Posted by TJCIN View Post
    #32. It currently has a Napa hose on it.
    #32 is the hose on the external hull. I think your hose has replaced the entire assembly from #20 to #23
    Quote Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating View Post
    OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....
    PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump
    Quote Originally Posted by WB1994
    Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 06:58 PM #6
    TJCIN
    TJCIN is online now
    Frequent Poster TJCIN's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2006
    Location
    South Jersey
    Posts
    252

    Re: 1977 JS440 Exhaust Hose

    I'm wrong, sorry. I am missing 20 through 25 and it has been replaced with a Napa hose.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Today, 07:02 PM #7
    JonnyX2
    JonnyX2 is online now
    Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home JonnyX2's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Sin City USA
    Age
    56
    Posts
    30,127

    Re: 1977 JS440 Exhaust Hose

    You can get lengths of that at any NAPA store. I think it is radiator hose which is adequate for the straight run but if they have exhaust hose I would go that route. Did it blow a hole in the hose? If so you might want to add a stinger to cool down the exhaust downstream from the pipe somewhat.
    Quote Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating View Post
    OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....
    PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump
    Quote Originally Posted by WB1994
    Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests)

  1. TJCIN

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 