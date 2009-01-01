|
1977 JS440 Exhaust Hose
I bought this 1977 JS440 and I need this exhaust hose. Who is a good resource? Thanks
Re: 1977 JS440 Exhaust Hose
Re: 1977 JS440 Exhaust Hose
Which one? Practically everything there is unavailable new. There are ways to make it work * edit: I see your pic now. In that setup go get a length of good 1-1/2" exhaust or radiator hose at the auto parts or hose supply. 3 or 4 ply turbo hose works too.
JS440 Exhaust.jpg
Re: 1977 JS440 Exhaust Hose
#32. It currently has a Napa hose on it.
Re: 1977 JS440 Exhaust Hose
#32 is the hose on the external hull. I think your hose has replaced the entire assembly from #20 to #23
Re: 1977 JS440 Exhaust Hose
I'm wrong, sorry. I am missing 20 through 25 and it has been replaced with a Napa hose.
Re: 1977 JS440 Exhaust Hose
You can get lengths of that at any NAPA store. I think it is radiator hose which is adequate for the straight run but if they have exhaust hose I would go that route. Did it blow a hole in the hose? If so you might want to add a stinger to cool down the exhaust downstream from the pipe somewhat.
