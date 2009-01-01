Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Hi / Low screw settings - high altitude - Round Body Mikuni 3 bolt head on JS550 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2006 Location philly Posts 41 Hi / Low screw settings - high altitude - Round Body Mikuni 3 bolt head on JS550 Hi guys. Early 80's JS550 with a Mikuni round body pump. 3 Bolts on the top to attach the air filter, not 4. So there's only two screws on the carb.



Replaced fuel lines and rebuilt carb, it moves gas from the tank to the carb but only runs for a second with primer gas. Guessing it's a screw issue. Each screw was only 1/8-1/4 of a turn out, which I guess makes sense since I'm at altitude and so was the last guy who had it (~4 years ago, 7000 feet).





