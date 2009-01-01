Hi guys. Early 80's JS550 with a Mikuni round body pump. 3 Bolts on the top to attach the air filter, not 4. So there's only two screws on the carb.

Replaced fuel lines and rebuilt carb, it moves gas from the tank to the carb but only runs for a second with primer gas. Guessing it's a screw issue. Each screw was only 1/8-1/4 of a turn out, which I guess makes sense since I'm at altitude and so was the last guy who had it (~4 years ago, 7000 feet).


Any of you guys operate at high altitude with this carb and willing to share screw settings?