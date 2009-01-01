Hello everyone. Im have an issue with my rxp. I found the starter Solenoid is welded closed. It has Continuity with no voltage applied to coil. New one is ordered. The issue that is puzzling me is if I put the safety lanyard on the dess post the ski beeps. Like it should but I have 12 vdc on the plug that would plug into starter solenoid. What could be telling it to start? I rang out the start/stop switch and that was ok. It was open not pushed and had continuity when I pushed it in. Battery is reading 12.5 vdc. Im worried that something is telling it to start and thats what messed up solenoid. Any ideas what could be going on?

thanks,

Shon