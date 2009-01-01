Thread: Need 951 Crank

|
Need 951 Crank
Where are we coming up with cranks for 951s? Its like the holy grail of jet ski parts. I do have a good core. Looking for something on the shelf, ready to ship so i can get back on the water in the next couple weeks. OEM Re-man, WSM, whatever. There are a few Hotcranks on ebay but really prefer not to. Too sketchy. At this point, Im ready to stick it back in and run it till it blows.
Re: Need 951 Crank
Contact Jeff Seebold at Competitive Crankshafts. 714.922.8229 One of the best inho
