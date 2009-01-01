 Need 951 Crank
Thread: Need 951 Crank

  Today, 03:56 PM #1
    cujays
    Join Date
    Jul 2010
    Location
    omaha
    Posts
    9

    Need 951 Crank

    Where are we coming up with cranks for 951s? Its like the holy grail of jet ski parts.&nbsp; I do have a good core. Looking for something on the shelf, ready to ship so i can get back on the water in the next couple weeks.&nbsp; OEM Re-man, WSM, whatever. There are a few Hotcranks on ebay but really prefer not to. Too sketchy. At this point, Im ready to stick it back in and run it till it blows.
  Today, 06:42 PM #2
    jeatmon
    Join Date
    Mar 2010
    Location
    NC
    Posts
    242

    Re: Need 951 Crank

    Contact Jeff Seebold at Competitive Crankshafts. 714.922.8229 One of the best inho
