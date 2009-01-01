Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Need 951 Crank #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2010 Location omaha Posts 9 Need 951 Crank Where are we coming up with cranks for 951s? Its like the holy grail of jet ski parts. I do have a good core. Looking for something on the shelf, ready to ship so i can get back on the water in the next couple weeks. OEM Re-man, WSM, whatever. There are a few Hotcranks on ebay but really prefer not to. Too sketchy. At this point, Im ready to stick it back in and run it till it blows. #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2010 Location NC Posts 242 Re: Need 951 Crank Contact Jeff Seebold at Competitive Crankshafts. 714.922.8229 One of the best inho Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 1 guests) jeatmon, kvang752 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

