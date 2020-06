Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Jet ski tuning shop recommendations SF North Bay #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2011 Location Novato Ca Posts 101 Jet ski tuning shop recommendations SF North Bay Does anybody on this group know of a good shop that can tune my Yamaha vxr pro with a 701 motor? Itís a new motor with only one ride of about 1.5 hr running time on it. After that ride I wanted a little more crispy throttle response. I have installed boysen reeds in it & the jets that Carl @ protec in so cal recommended for the 44 mm carb it has a Protec pipe & K&N air filter. I havenít ran it since installing these parts. I really want to take it out & ride. Please let me know.

