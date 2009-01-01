Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: 1999 750 SXi Pro won't start #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2013 Location Indiana Age 51 Posts 144 1999 750 SXi Pro won't start Hi All,



I just finished fixing my start/stop switch and it seems to be working now. Went to start the ski up and it wouldn't fire. Decided to change the spark plugs out and it finally fired up. Let it run for a few seconds then shut it off. Next day, I planned to put her in the water. Went to test start it again. Fired up and felt rough and then just died. Now it won't start at all.



I've checked spark plug gaps. Plugs have no oil or anything on them and look clean.



My only guess is that I have either bad gas or possibly need to clean out the fuel lines. I should mention, the gas that is in it is from last year. I always use ethanol free and always add sta-bil to each fill-up.



Any suggestions?



Thanks,

Try putting some good fuel in the carb and see if it starts. If yes then I would agree the leftover fuel is bad, drain and refill. However with the report about changing plugs and it starting, I would pull them to see if they are fouled. If not, you may have a CDi/coil/plug wire issue.

PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump Originally Posted by WB1994 Originally Posted by Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2. #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2013 Location Indiana Age 51 Posts 144 Re: 1999 750 SXi Pro won't start New plugs don't appear to be fouled.



I'll try what you suggest with putting some fuel in the carb.



Thanks! 1999 SXi Pro #4 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2013 Location Indiana Age 51 Posts 144 Re: 1999 750 SXi Pro won't start Tried fuel in the carb and got nothing. Still no start.



Tried fuel in the carb and got nothing. Still no start.

I also tried checking to see if the plugs are getting spark, but the sun is so bright I can't really tell. May have to wait until it is darker or move the ski under better cover.

