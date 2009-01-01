|
1999 750 SXi Pro won't start
Hi All,
I just finished fixing my start/stop switch and it seems to be working now. Went to start the ski up and it wouldn't fire. Decided to change the spark plugs out and it finally fired up. Let it run for a few seconds then shut it off. Next day, I planned to put her in the water. Went to test start it again. Fired up and felt rough and then just died. Now it won't start at all.
I've checked spark plug gaps. Plugs have no oil or anything on them and look clean.
My only guess is that I have either bad gas or possibly need to clean out the fuel lines. I should mention, the gas that is in it is from last year. I always use ethanol free and always add sta-bil to each fill-up.
Any suggestions?
Thanks,
Mike
Last edited by areamike;
Attention *****
Re: 1999 750 SXi Pro won't start
Try putting some good fuel in the carb and see if it starts. If yes then I would agree the leftover fuel is bad, drain and refill. However with the report about changing plugs and it starting, I would pull them to see if they are fouled. If not, you may have a CDi/coil/plug wire issue.
Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating
OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....
PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump
Originally Posted by WB1994
Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2.
Re: 1999 750 SXi Pro won't start
New plugs don't appear to be fouled.
I'll try what you suggest with putting some fuel in the carb.
Thanks!
Re: 1999 750 SXi Pro won't start
Tried fuel in the carb and got nothing. Still no start.
I also tried checking to see if the plugs are getting spark, but the sun is so bright I can't really tell. May have to wait until it is darker or move the ski under better cover.
Re: 1999 750 SXi Pro won't start
If no spark or weak spark, and if there is enough length on the plug wires, you can try removing the boot, and cutting about a 1/4" off the end of the wire. After cleaning the screw on the cap and inside the wire end of the cap, reinstall the cap on the wire and try again. I like to put some dialectric grease on the end of the wire so the cap seals well around the wire, also helps keep the end of the wire from twisting when screwing the cap on. If the wire is disintegrated inside the insulation you can keep cutting until you get to good wire, but make sure you have enough length left if you make the cut. If you never get to good wire then a coil rebuild is in order. I like the JSS rebuilds. He uses high quality wire, MSD caps and even sends you some loom to make it look nice at a decent price.
Last edited by JonnyX2;
