 SBN 38 w/velocity stack, CDKII, 650 lanyard start/stop, 650 motor mounts
  Today, 10:28 AM
    BMonkey27
    BMonkey27
    Join Date
    May 2010
    Location
    Oneonta, NY
    Posts
    14

    SBN 38 w/velocity stack, CDKII, 650 lanyard start/stop, 650 motor mounts

    'Working' from home over the past few months, so I got to finishing a few projects that had been delayed by having kids (550sx to 650 conversion and JS300 to 550 conversion). I'm looking to get rid of a few extra parts that are just taking up space in my shop - they're not doing me any good sitting here, so please make an offer if you see something you need! Also have the JS300 motor, reeds/cages, intake, starter, etc. As far a trades - I'm open to offers, most interested in a skat 18 for my 550sx.

    Prices include shipping within continental US

    Mikuni SBN38 with Westcoast Velocity Stack - $90
    This is jetted for a JS300 with Kerker pipe. Ran great until the pipe cracked and leaked exhaust into the hull. If anyone wants the pipe to try to fix, PM me.

    Lanyard Start/Stop from a TS650 - $45

    Motor mounts from TS650 (4)- $45

    Keihin CDKII 38mm, with the stock intake from the TS650. This worked well on the 550sx pp motor with high comp head and half pipe - $50

    Adapter - mount a Keihin carb on an intake designed for Mikuni. Used it to put the CDKII on my stock '90 550sx manifold - $25

    Keihin CDK 28mm and remote fuel pump - stock from TS650 donor ski. $30

    sbn.jpgstart stop.jpgmounts.jpgCDKII 2.jpgadapter.jpgcdk.jpg
    Oneonta, NY
    90 JS 550sx/650 conversion w/SBN44 and modded 650 pipe
    87 JS 300/550 pp conversion
  Today, 10:31 AM
    8716valver
    8716valver
    Join Date
    Jul 2009
    Location
    Averill Park, NY
    Posts
    657

    Re: SBN 38 w/velocity stack, CDKII, 650 lanyard start/stop, 650 motor mounts

    I'll take the lanyard start/stop. Just PM me your paypal.

    87 JS550
  Today, 10:56 AM
    BMonkey27
    BMonkey27
    Join Date
    May 2010
    Location
    Oneonta, NY
    Posts
    14

    Re: SBN 38 w/velocity stack, CDKII, 650 lanyard start/stop, 650 motor mounts

    PM sent
    Oneonta, NY
    90 JS 550sx/650 conversion w/SBN44 and modded 650 pipe
    87 JS 300/550 pp conversion
  Today, 11:04 AM
    92Kawasaki750SS
    92Kawasaki750SS
    Join Date
    Jul 2015
    Location
    St Louis, MO
    Age
    35
    Posts
    467

    Re: SBN 38 w/velocity stack, CDKII, 650 lanyard start/stop, 650 motor mounts

    I'll take the SBN38. PM me your paypal info please.

