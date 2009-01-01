'Working' from home over the past few months, so I got to finishing a few projects that had been delayed by having kids (550sx to 650 conversion and JS300 to 550 conversion). I'm looking to get rid of a few extra parts that are just taking up space in my shop - they're not doing me any good sitting here, so please make an offer if you see something you need! Also have the JS300 motor, reeds/cages, intake, starter, etc. As far a trades - I'm open to offers, most interested in a skat 18 for my 550sx.
Prices include shipping within continental US
Mikuni SBN38 with Westcoast Velocity Stack - $90
This is jetted for a JS300 with Kerker pipe. Ran great until the pipe cracked and leaked exhaust into the hull. If anyone wants the pipe to try to fix, PM me.
Lanyard Start/Stop from a TS650 - $45
Motor mounts from TS650 (4)- $45
Keihin CDKII 38mm, with the stock intake from the TS650. This worked well on the 550sx pp motor with high comp head and half pipe - $50
Adapter - mount a Keihin carb on an intake designed for Mikuni. Used it to put the CDKII on my stock '90 550sx manifold - $25
Keihin CDK 28mm and remote fuel pump - stock from TS650 donor ski. $30