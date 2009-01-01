Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: SBN 38 w/velocity stack, CDKII, 650 lanyard start/stop, 650 motor mounts #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2010 Location Oneonta, NY Posts 14 SBN 38 w/velocity stack, CDKII, 650 lanyard start/stop, 650 motor mounts 'Working' from home over the past few months, so I got to finishing a few projects that had been delayed by having kids (550sx to 650 conversion and JS300 to 550 conversion). I'm looking to get rid of a few extra parts that are just taking up space in my shop - they're not doing me any good sitting here, so please make an offer if you see something you need! Also have the JS300 motor, reeds/cages, intake, starter, etc. As far a trades - I'm open to offers, most interested in a skat 18 for my 550sx.



Prices include shipping within continental US



Mikuni SBN38 with Westcoast Velocity Stack - $90

This is jetted for a JS300 with Kerker pipe. Ran great until the pipe cracked and leaked exhaust into the hull. If anyone wants the pipe to try to fix, PM me.



Lanyard Start/Stop from a TS650 - $45



Motor mounts from TS650 (4)- $45



Keihin CDKII 38mm, with the stock intake from the TS650. This worked well on the 550sx pp motor with high comp head and half pipe - $50



Adapter - mount a Keihin carb on an intake designed for Mikuni. Used it to put the CDKII on my stock '90 550sx manifold - $25



Keihin CDK 28mm and remote fuel pump - stock from TS650 donor ski. $30



90 JS 550sx/650 conversion w/SBN44 and modded 650 pipe

87 JS 300/550 pp conversion #2 I dream skis Join Date Jul 2009 Location Averill Park, NY Posts 657 Re: SBN 38 w/velocity stack, CDKII, 650 lanyard start/stop, 650 motor mounts I'll take the lanyard start/stop. Just PM me your paypal.



Sent from my SM-G973U using Tapatalk Last edited by 8716valver; Today at 10:38 AM . 87 JS550 #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2010 Location Oneonta, NY Posts 14 Re: SBN 38 w/velocity stack, CDKII, 650 lanyard start/stop, 650 motor mounts PM sent Oneonta, NY

90 JS 550sx/650 conversion w/SBN44 and modded 650 pipe

87 JS 300/550 pp conversion #4 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2015 Location St Louis, MO Age 35 Posts 467 Re: SBN 38 w/velocity stack, CDKII, 650 lanyard start/stop, 650 motor mounts I'll take the SBN38. PM me your paypal info please.



