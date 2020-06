Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 96 XP weird noise (video link included) #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2015 Location boston Age 55 Posts 1 96 XP weird noise (video link included) Riding my 96 XP this past weekend, and start to hear this growling noise at medium speeds. It was intermittent but concerning. Anyone have a guess at its source? Sounds like an old AOL modem trying to connect.. lol.



I uploaded the vid to youtube. Its only 6 seconds long but you can hear it toward the end of the video.



Thanks for looking



https://youtu.be/iHC1MXdqc44



