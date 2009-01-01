 Need ZXI fuel gauge sender
  Today, 08:28 AM
    Mort
    Need ZXI fuel gauge sender

    Anyone have a working one lying around? need shipped to Michigan ASAP.

    Let me know what you have, please test it with an ohmmeter to verify it works.

    Pretty sure it can be from a ZXI 750- 900 - or 1100

    I can paypal you if you can ship it quickly.

    Thanks and appreciate it.
  Today, 08:30 AM
    yamahaulass
    Re: Need ZXI fuel gauge sender

    Text me 4049931496
