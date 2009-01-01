Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Need ZXI fuel gauge sender #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2008 Location Canton, Michigan Age 51 Posts 31 Need ZXI fuel gauge sender Anyone have a working one lying around? need shipped to Michigan ASAP.



Let me know what you have, please test it with an ohmmeter to verify it works.



Pretty sure it can be from a ZXI 750- 900 - or 1100



I can paypal you if you can ship it quickly.



Text me 4049931496

