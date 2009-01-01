|
|
-
updating fried 80' js440 ignition system?
bought a 80' js440 today, really didnt want it, but it was $100 (85 psi on both cyl so prob needs a top end kit?) i dont know what happen to this thing, but there is alot of fried wiring. from the stator to the e box, in the box, its a mess. finding spare parts for these is tricky and some times unreasonably priced. is there more common parts i can use? the cdi, coil, starter relay etc
also is it a thing to use bolt terminal through the hull to jump start a ski and i dont know, not have a battery? that what i think is going on , maybe also why the wiring is melted not sure
