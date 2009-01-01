Chamber and head pipe are brand new. Have a few scratches but its darn clean. Exhaust manifold is in great shape. It has exhaust divider built in and is the matching piece to this set. Will not separate. The hose clamps and rubber are new from Jetsport. $515 shipped in the USA. If youre not good at Math, try this! $300 for pipe/chamber $150 for manifold. $50 for Shipping and $15 for PayPal fees. Thanks for looking and happy 2stroke season!
9E667D88-F23A-4F41-B58F-269DD7CD8338.jpegDB664505-4CFA-4CDF-8FEB-1EF672EA69A1.jpeg81F6917A-832D-4ED3-B5CF-79F61A3800F1.jpegDB01DDE6-803A-4923-B450-E22697638D70.jpeg160E4064-ADAD-4ADD-911B-9496017991A1.jpegC497D513-C7AD-4233-B824-A633DC4EFDCB.jpegE7F58B2A-A614-432A-8B7A-15FEB44BC364.jpeg