Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: The 'new' black gen1 umi parts ? #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2012 Location Dallas TX Age 40 Posts 247 The 'new' black gen1 umi parts ? So, you can buy one almost anywhere that sells jetski stuff, but nobody seems to know who makes them, or where F you can get parts for them. How can a company build these but offer no product support. Umi Racing still exists but they arent building these units and will offer no support or help of any kind in pointing me in the right direction to locate parts. Hopefully one of you will know the answer to this. I've never owned a WaveBlaster, nor held a Waveblaster UMI in my hands, but from the pictures I'm wondering if the top stem which looks identical to the x2 system will interchange with each other. The newer WB system includes a 7/8 mount and a 1 1/8 mount plate. I wanted to try and find somewhere to buy parts and buy a WB umi top if possible. Then it really became more of a it doesnt matter if it is interchangeable or not if theres no way to buy parts. But incase I come across a WB parts ski with one or a steal of a deal, does anyone know if they are interchangeable? Reason I'm asking is I'm going to mount a Scott's MX stabilizer in a under bar setup, and the x2 umi bolt spacing doesnt match any normal 7/8 bar mount setups. From pictures the WB 1 1/8 system top looks to have more normal spacing.

Opinions wanted:

My other idea is to pull the top off, have the 7/8 channel machined off so the top is flat. Since the umi is shorter than the stock stem, I would then mount the Scott's stabilizer directly to the stem top in the correct position, and run 2" mx riser mounts also bolted to the stem top like they bolt to the tripple clamps normally. Would then fabricate a post to go from the back 2 stem mount bolts up to the actuator arm on the stabilizer. I could run a top mount stabilizer much easier but it looks like a bad idea to me to put something onto of the bars that wont have a pad over it caus i tend to have very bad luck... if anyone thinks this is awsome and or stupid I'd love to hear your thoughts. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) Yellowfin Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules