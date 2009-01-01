Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 97 GSX stalls above 5000 RPM #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2016 Location Tega Cay, SC Age 56 Posts 4 97 GSX stalls above 5000 RPM Have a low hour 97 GSX. Hasnt been used much lately but took it out and got it running after I put in a new starter.



Took it for a run. It ran rough but the more I ran it the better it got....but it would bog down/stall a one 5000 rpm. Added more fresh non ethanol gas with some sea foam. No real improvement.



Didnt want to run it much as I had bad luck with my other ski running lean and burned up the top end. Plugs are a little oily/wet....



Normally I shut off the gas and let the ski run out so the carbs are empty. Figured it keeps them cleaner and less gummed up. Found I have a buggered up fuel selector valve and it appears I still have grey fuel lines which I know can be a problem. So. I have both carbs off to rebuild and will replace the fuel selector and the lines. Checked the compression and if the gauge is to be believed its 150. The first carb looked ok. After that any ideas? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Where I can see the air I breathe... Posts 5,260 Re: 97 GSX stalls above 5000 RPM How many hours on the ski? Your info center gauge will tell you this information. Just push "MODE" until the hours info is displayed. This may help with the compression readings to see if they are true or not with the amount of time on the cylinder walls. Unless you are the original owner and know it's history.



You're on the right track with replacing the fuel selector and grey fuel lines. Replace the internal carb parts, including the needle and seats, with GENUINE Mikuni parts only! Also, the fuel system on 'Doos are very sensitive. So a thorough rebuild of it will ensure a reliable ski. Replace the fuel lines(like you are doing), rebuild the carbs(like you're doing), replace the o-ring from the fuel filter assembly located under the handlebars when you lift the hood and pull out the storage tray and also replace the Pulse line fuel hoses on the front(MAG) and rear(PTO). These are short fuel lines at about 3.5" long.



Download the service manual and read up on the details for servicing your ski. Invaluable info. As well as helpful members on this message board.



http://seadoomanuals.net/manuals/199...hop-manual.php

http://seadoomanuals.net/manuals/199...ts-catalog.php

http://seadoomanuals.net/manuals/199...hop-manual.php



Online parts houses:



http://osdparts.com

https://www.parkeryamaha.com

Originally Posted by Pilotpit



Took it for a run. It ran rough but the more I ran it the better it got....but it would bog down/stall a one 5000 rpm. Added more fresh non ethanol gas with some sea foam. No real improvement.



Didn’t want to run it much as I had bad luck with my other ski running lean and burned up the top end. Plugs are a little oily/wet....



Normally I shut off the gas and let the ski run out so the carbs are empty. Figured it keeps them cleaner and less gummed up. Found I have a buggered up fuel selector valve and it appears I still have grey fuel lines which I know can be a problem. So. I have both carbs off to rebuild and will replace the fuel selector and the lines. Checked the compression and if the gauge is to be believed it’s 150. The first carb looked ok. After that any ideas?



You are on the right path,drain all gas & fill with fresh,clean & rebuild carbs with new GENUINE MIKUNI carb kits,change all fuel lines & replace fuel valve. Skip any of what I said & you will have to do it again. #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2016 Location Tega Cay, SC Age 56 Posts 4 Re: 97 GSX stalls above 5000 RPM Thanks both of you...I had to take the steering wheel off and disconnect a lot of the wiring to get to all the fuel lines so I will post the hours on the ski when I get that back together. I’m guessing the ski has less than 300 hours.



When I say the carb looked good I watched a great video on carb rebuilds and I didn’t see any obvious bad parts on the carb. The seals looked good...no plugged jets, no gummed up parts and even the pop off valve looked good. The internal filter was clean as well.Have a test kit to check the pop off pressure and as soon as e it’s come I’ll put it back together. First time doing this. I can’t find all the service records on this ski but don’t believe this carb has been rebuilt during my ownership.



Any idea the best way to get those rubber seals back on without messing up the rubber parts?



