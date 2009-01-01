Have a low hour 97 GSX. Hasnt been used much lately but took it out and got it running after I put in a new starter.
Took it for a run. It ran rough but the more I ran it the better it got....but it would bog down/stall a one 5000 rpm. Added more fresh non ethanol gas with some sea foam. No real improvement.
Didnt want to run it much as I had bad luck with my other ski running lean and burned up the top end. Plugs are a little oily/wet....
Normally I shut off the gas and let the ski run out so the carbs are empty. Figured it keeps them cleaner and less gummed up. Found I have a buggered up fuel selector valve and it appears I still have grey fuel lines which I know can be a problem. So. I have both carbs off to rebuild and will replace the fuel selector and the lines. Checked the compression and if the gauge is to be believed its 150. The first carb looked ok. After that any ideas?