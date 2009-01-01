Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 90 Kawasaki 550/750 swap running at partial speed/ not accelerating #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2020 Location Annapolis Posts 6 90 Kawasaki 550/750 swap running at partial speed/ not accelerating Hello, my 750 swap has been running good for the past month since the overhaul. Yesterday after about an hour of riding the ski started cutting out on me. I let the ski cool down, gave it a once over and took it out again. It began accelerating ruff and backfiring some from the exhaust. Followed by only accelerating to about 1/3 speed. I'm looking for some help troubleshooting the issue.



Background:

The ski is a 90' Kawasaki 550sx with a 94" Kawasaki 750sx engine and ebox.

Its got a rebuild blueprinted pump with 19* impeller and bored nozzle.

I've already replaced the sparkplugs.

The impeller is not clogged with debris.

The carburator is a 40mm ckd II and has been recently rebuilt.

Running 40:1 fuel mixture.



Thanks in advance. Last edited by Iremen; Today at 05:25 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules