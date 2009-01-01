Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 98 GTS working fine, then won't start #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2020 Location Illinois Posts 5 98 GTS working fine, then won't start Hi all,



So I have a few 90's skis that are usually really reliable; 97 GTS and 98 GS. So we were out riding the GTS, new battery, all is well, when the two people went to trade skis. They turned them both off, swapped skis, connected the key, it beeps twice, all the gauges light up, but nothing when you hit the button. No sound, no starter engaging, nothing. I can turn the crank by hand, so is doesn't seem like the engine seized.



Could this be a simple as a starter going out? I have a shop manual on its way, but in the mean time hoping to start looking at this as I would like to be up and running this weekend being the 4th.



