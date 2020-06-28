|
|
-
PWCToday Regular
550 to 750 conversion : Compact Battery
Question to those with a 750 dual carb in their JS hull: Dual carb is not from a 750sxi.
So I don't have to remove the carbs every time I need to install/remove the battery, I'm ditching the stock flame arrestor to squeeze a compact battery by the rear carb.
For those who have done this, what compact battery brand/model worked for you?
Would prefer an AGM and not a Lithium.
-
PWCToday Regular
Re: 550 to 750 conversion : Compact Battery
It looks like a ytx-12bs will fit, can't comment on how well it will work and you will need to revise the mounts.
Did you do the driveline swap too or just the motor?
EDIT: Just realized that it may not clear the e-box. I didn't think about that since I ditched it.
Sean
Last edited by smokeysevin; Today at 12:04 PM.
The older I get, the more I find myself fixing things that I knew I was doing correctly at the time.
1987 Kawasaki JankyStandup Build
2004 Kawi-Doo STX-RXT-X Build
2001 Toyota Tundra Basketcase Build
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)
- PiranahIndustries
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules