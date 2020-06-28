Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 550 to 750 conversion : Compact Battery #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2011 Location SE Michigan Age 56 Posts 54 550 to 750 conversion : Compact Battery Question to those with a 750 dual carb in their JS hull: Dual carb is not from a 750sxi.



So I don't have to remove the carbs every time I need to install/remove the battery, I'm ditching the stock flame arrestor to squeeze a compact battery by the rear carb.

For those who have done this, what compact battery brand/model worked for you?

Would prefer an AGM and not a Lithium. #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2013 Location Houston Age 29 Posts 84 Re: 550 to 750 conversion : Compact Battery It looks like a ytx-12bs will fit, can't comment on how well it will work and you will need to revise the mounts.







Did you do the driveline swap too or just the motor?



EDIT: Just realized that it may not clear the e-box. I didn't think about that since I ditched it.



Sean Last edited by smokeysevin; Today at 12:04 PM .

