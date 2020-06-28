 550 to 750 conversion : Compact Battery
  1. Today, 11:13 AM #1
    550 to 750 conversion : Compact Battery

    Question to those with a 750 dual carb in their JS hull: Dual carb is not from a 750sxi.

    So I don't have to remove the carbs every time I need to install/remove the battery, I'm ditching the stock flame arrestor to squeeze a compact battery by the rear carb.
    For those who have done this, what compact battery brand/model worked for you?
    Would prefer an AGM and not a Lithium.
  2. Today, 12:03 PM #2
    Re: 550 to 750 conversion : Compact Battery

    It looks like a ytx-12bs will fit, can't comment on how well it will work and you will need to revise the mounts.



    Did you do the driveline swap too or just the motor?

    EDIT: Just realized that it may not clear the e-box. I didn't think about that since I ditched it.

