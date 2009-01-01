Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: XL1200 Water Leak (At the Lake on Vacation) #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2017 Location MO Posts 63 XL1200 Water Leak (At the Lake on Vacation) I just recently purchased a XL1200 (56 hours) and it is mint. One of the cleanest ones I have seen to this point. The ski ran great on the test ride, hit 50 MPH(could have gone faster, but I'm conservative) with no issue. I brought it down to Tablerock lake for my family vacation and it started to run rough after my first ride. It also seemed to handle a bit wobbly. I opened the seat to find water in the hull. There was quite a bit. Few inches maybe.



I immediately pulled it out of the water, and opened the drain plugs. I pulled spark plugs and turned over the engine to ensure nothing was coming out. I have done a compression check as well and all cylinders are in the 110-115 PSI range. I put a teaspoon of oil in the cylinder and turned it over with plugs in it as well.



TL;DR version: Have water leak from an exhaust pipe coolant flange. It is the one that is visible. I bought some RTV, but apparently there is a o-ring in there that seals it all up.



Photos and parts diagram of leak point.

https://photos.app.goo.gl/kvsUZDZpqV4VH6UV6



