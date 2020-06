Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: SN superjet #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2013 Location Dawsonville, GA Posts 117 SN superjet Looking to buy a SN. Prefer a 701 but would consider a 650 ski at the right price. Would like unmolested (no footholds) and stock engine (pipe ok). Original graphics are a big plus. Let me know what you have. I'm located in North Georgia. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

