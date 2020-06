Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Did old threads get purged from the early 2000s???? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2002 Location Tega Cay, SC(charlotte NC area) Posts 32 Did old threads get purged from the early 2000s???? Used to use this site allllllllll the time. Did old threads get purged from the early 2000s???? I think there used to be a BUNCH of information on here about the Ultra 150, but didn't really find it. Thanks,

Dave

Yes, years of threads have been deleted by Admin. Its a little frustrating.

I can't comment on this specific site but depending on the hosting method, the url formatting/site layout could have just changed. Tundrasolutions did that and it borked loads of links.

Sean



Sean

The older I get, the more I find myself fixing things that I knew I was doing correctly at the time.









2004 Kawi-Doo

2001 Toyota Tundra

1987 Kawasaki JankyStandup Build2004 Kawi-Doo STX-RXT-X Build2001 Toyota Tundra Basketcase Build

