PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2015 Location Southeastern WI Posts 8 Mikuni Carb broken choke Hello,



I'm rebuilding my dual carbs on a 95 Seadoo SPX. While I was removing the cover on the PTO carb, the nut busted off the choke arm, and sent the spring and plastic holder flying. It had seemed rather flimsy before I started working on it. I am pretty sure I was able to recover all the pieces, but I have no clue how to set the spring and linkages up correctly between the two carbs.



And yes, this is the last step in my fuel system rebuild... new fuel filter, new hoses, new clamps, new selector valve... the ski used to be a rental unit so I'm chasing down what I hope is the last of my issues.



Hoping someone might be able to point me in the right direction.



TIA



20200628_165736.jpg

