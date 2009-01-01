Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 951 rave valves not opening #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2012 Location Puerto Rico Age 41 Posts 31 951 rave valves not opening greetings to all.



Need to advise on what else to look for to get the rave valves working on my seadoo gtx 951.

Rave valves clean, no air leak on hose. , Check valve arrow pointing to solenoid. Check for continuity from solenoid conector to MPEM.



This is a recycle build. It has the electronics from a 2000 RX , White pipe, DI waterbox, everything else is stock.



Is there a way to diagnose if the rave valve selenoid is reciving signal to open.



thanks in advance.



regards. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules