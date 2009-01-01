 WTB JS 550 Starter
  1. Yesterday, 10:36 PM #1
    8716valver
    WTB JS 550 Starter

    Anyone have a known good oem starter? I'm in a jam!

    Thanks

    Sent from my SM-G973U using Tapatalk
    87 JS550
  2. Yesterday, 11:46 PM #2
    smokeysevin
    Re: WTB JS 550 Starter

    I may have one, I wíll test it tomorrow morning

    Sean

    The older I get, the more I find myself fixing things that I knew I was doing correctly at the time.



     1987 Kawasaki JankyStandup Build
    2004 Kawi-Doo STX-RXT-X Build
    2001 Toyota Tundra Basketcase Build

