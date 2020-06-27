all off 88 kawasaki js440
excellent performance set up
this sale is for a ready to drop in.....performance PJS440 pump + Jetlyne15.5 SS impeller 830342 + impeller shaft complete carrier w greased bearings as seen still on shaft coupler as seen
smooth spinning bearings
nice close impeller clearances
has some scratches from use and disassembly
all veins good in pump
pump dirty from sitting around for years
impeller has some scratches but not bent or dented
$$$$PARTING OUT BOTH $$$$
88 440 new 550 reed engine, PJS case, 44mm Intake, LS Exh maifold, westcoast pipe, 46 mikuni w primer, wiseco 76.5mm pistions, K&N filter, bad bones reeds, 440+550 pump. Mariner ext ride plate w fins and intake. 89 650sx fully rebuilt engine, west coast exh, Keihin 42mm w primer, milled +o-ringed head, scat trak imp, Ocean Pro ride plate, K&N filter, new paint+pads