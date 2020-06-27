 js440 complete setup.... PJS pump, 15.5 deg impeller, shaft, carrier assy, coupler
    js440 complete setup.... PJS pump, 15.5 deg impeller, shaft, carrier assy, coupler

    all off 88 kawasaki js440
    excellent performance set up


    this sale is for a ready to drop in.....performance PJS 440 pump +
    Jetlyne 15.5 SS impeller 830342 +
    impeller shaft
    complete carrier w greased bearings as seen still on shaft
    coupler as seen
    smooth spinning bearings
    nice close impeller clearances
    has some scratches from use and disassembly
    all veins good in pump
    pump dirty from sitting around for years
    impeller has some scratches but not bent or dented


    im quick to ship... usually within a day or 2

    $400 shipped to 48 usa
    pm me if interested
    js1.jpgjs2.jpgjs3.jpg20200627_151536.jpg20200627_151042.jpg20200627_151102.jpg
    $$$$PARTING OUT BOTH $$$$
    88 440 new 550 reed engine, PJS case, 44mm Intake, LS Exh maifold, westcoast pipe, 46 mikuni w primer, wiseco 76.5mm pistions, K&N filter, bad bones reeds, 440+550 pump. Mariner ext ride plate w fins and intake.
    89 650sx fully rebuilt engine, west coast exh, Keihin 42mm w primer, milled +o-ringed head, scat trak imp, Ocean Pro ride plate, K&N filter, new paint+pads
