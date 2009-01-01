Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: can anyone identify this jetlyne impeller?? #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2006 Location Indiana Age 46 Posts 193 can anyone identify this jetlyne impeller?? off a js440

markings say jetlyne 630342

i tried google but no luck

if you know pitch specs please let me know

thanks.

$$$$ PARTING OUT BOTH $$$$

88 440 new 550 reed engine, PJS case, 44mm Intake, LS Exh maifold, westcoast pipe, 46 mikuni w primer, wiseco 76.5mm pistions, K&N filter, bad bones reeds, 440+550 pump. Mariner ext ride plate w fins and intake.

That is a 15.5 deg. I found this: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...=1#post1601670

PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump Originally Posted by WB1994 Originally Posted by Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2. #3 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2006 Location Indiana Age 46 Posts 193 Re: can anyone identify this jetlyne impeller?? thanks Jonny

i suspected around 15 deg but i bought it so many years ago i cant remember anything

i guess that first number must be an 8 not a 6... probably why no luck w google

