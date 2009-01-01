 can anyone identify this jetlyne impeller??
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 03:46 PM #1
    I8A4RE
    I8A4RE is offline
    Frequent Poster I8A4RE's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Indiana
    Age
    46
    Posts
    193

    can anyone identify this jetlyne impeller??

    off a js440
    markings say jetlyne 630342
    i tried google but no luck
    if you know pitch specs please let me know
    thanks.

    $$$$PARTING OUT BOTH $$$$
    88 440 new 550 reed engine, PJS case, 44mm Intake, LS Exh maifold, westcoast pipe, 46 mikuni w primer, wiseco 76.5mm pistions, K&N filter, bad bones reeds, 440+550 pump. Mariner ext ride plate w fins and intake.
    89 650sx fully rebuilt engine, west coast exh, Keihin 42mm w primer, milled +o-ringed head, scat trak imp, Ocean Pro ride plate, K&N filter, new paint+pads
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 04:12 PM #2
    JonnyX2
    JonnyX2 is offline
    Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home JonnyX2's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Sin City USA
    Age
    56
    Posts
    30,115

    Re: can anyone identify this jetlyne impeller??

    That is a 15.5 deg. I found this: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...=1#post1601670
    Quote Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating View Post
    OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....
    PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump
    Quote Originally Posted by WB1994
    Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 04:20 PM #3
    I8A4RE
    I8A4RE is offline
    Frequent Poster I8A4RE's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Indiana
    Age
    46
    Posts
    193

    Re: can anyone identify this jetlyne impeller??

    thanks Jonny
    i suspected around 15 deg but i bought it so many years ago i cant remember anything
    i guess that first number must be an 8 not a 6... probably why no luck w google

    $$$$PARTING OUT BOTH $$$$
    88 440 new 550 reed engine, PJS case, 44mm Intake, LS Exh maifold, westcoast pipe, 46 mikuni w primer, wiseco 76.5mm pistions, K&N filter, bad bones reeds, 440+550 pump. Mariner ext ride plate w fins and intake.
    89 650sx fully rebuilt engine, west coast exh, Keihin 42mm w primer, milled +o-ringed head, scat trak imp, Ocean Pro ride plate, K&N filter, new paint+pads
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 