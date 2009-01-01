|
can anyone identify this jetlyne impeller??
off a js440
markings say jetlyne 630342
i tried google but no luck
if you know pitch specs please let me know
thanks.
$$$$PARTING OUT BOTH $$$$
88 440 new 550 reed engine, PJS case, 44mm Intake, LS Exh maifold, westcoast pipe, 46 mikuni w primer, wiseco 76.5mm pistions, K&N filter, bad bones reeds, 440+550 pump. Mariner ext ride plate w fins and intake.
89 650sx fully rebuilt engine, west coast exh, Keihin 42mm w primer, milled +o-ringed head, scat trak imp, Ocean Pro ride plate, K&N filter, new paint+pads
can anyone identify this jetlyne impeller??
can anyone identify this jetlyne impeller??
thanks Jonny
i suspected around 15 deg but i bought it so many years ago i cant remember anything
i guess that first number must be an 8 not a 6... probably why no luck w google
