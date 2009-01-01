Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Riddle me this...750sx to 750 sxi dies after 30 seconds #1 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2008 Location Frozen Tundra, MN Posts 1,603 Riddle me this...750sx to 750 sxi dies after 30 seconds Riddle me this...750sx to 750 sxi dies after 30 seconds



93 750sx converted to 750sxi by swapping single 40mm keihin cdkII carb to dual 40mm keihin cdkII carbs.(95 sxi) (96 pros and up had mikuni's and I should have used those)

converted single oil pump to dual. fresh stator, tank and pickups clean, fresh fuel lines, new fuel filter, *aftermarket rebuild kits*, pulse line strong. reeds in great condition, jet settings to oem specs. low-3/4 high-1 1/4 turn out for both carbs. used same pump from single and is strong.



starts right up cold while choked. proper rpm at idle. (*notice fuel splashing out of butterflies) after releasing choke, runs for 30 seconds and dies. (* notice no fuel squirting in the venturi after releasing choke)

so no vacuum without choke???



spark is consistent and strong.

this machine ran great with single keihin beforehand.



please help! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules