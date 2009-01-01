Hello All,

I need some help from the repair shops please! I have a rental business and do all my own repairs including damage repairs. The problem is, all the fiberglass repairs that I make start to "come loose" under the water line. All other repairs hold.

I am using expoxy resin (have used different brands) and everything always seems to set up correctly. Just after a few hours of run time, the repairs on the hull under the water line always have problems.

Any tips would be greatly apprciated. Thanks in advance.