|
|
-
650/657 Cylinder?
Can a Seadoo 650/657 78mm Cylinder be resleeved with a 718/720 82mm Sleeve?
The Seadoo 650/657 Head Bolt Pattern is the same as a Skidoo 521, 580, 582, 583, 617, 670. Head uses a 6 Bolt pattern based on a 100mm Bolt Circle. The 717/720 Head Bolt pattern is a little larger, thinking 104mm.
Seadoo 650/657 (78mm x 68mm) 650.1cc.
Seadoo 718/720 (82mm x 68mm) 718.5cc.
Skidoo 617 (76mm x 68mm) 617.2cc.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules