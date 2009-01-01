Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 650/657 Cylinder? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jan 2012 Location Ames, IA Age 63 Posts 68 650/657 Cylinder? Can a Seadoo 650/657 78mm Cylinder be resleeved with a 718/720 82mm Sleeve?



The Seadoo 650/657 Head Bolt Pattern is the same as a Skidoo 521, 580, 582, 583, 617, 670. Head uses a 6 Bolt pattern based on a 100mm Bolt Circle. The 717/720 Head Bolt pattern is a little larger, thinking 104mm.



Seadoo 650/657 (78mm x 68mm) 650.1cc.



Seadoo 718/720 (82mm x 68mm) 718.5cc.



Skidoo 617 (76mm x 68mm) 617.2cc.

