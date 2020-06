Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Aftermarket carb kit problem #1 I dream skis Join Date Oct 2008 Location tulsa,ok Age 51 Posts 725 Aftermarket carb kit problem Well I ordered a cheap rebuild kit for my carbs and has anyone had problems with the diaphragm causing the the dreaded dribble at low speed ? The original diaphragm is a lot thinner material and I went back to the old ones and works as it should ! Has anyone dealt with this issue? I guess I got what I paid for lol. Original was like a coated material the new ones were like rubber. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

