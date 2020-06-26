 js 550 Westcoast Exhaust pipe
  Today, 06:19 PM
    I8A4RE
    I8A4RE is online now
    Frequent Poster I8A4RE's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Indiana
    Age
    46
    Posts
    190

    js 550 Westcoast Exhaust pipe

    exhaust is off my 88 440 w 550 viper motor20200626_133100.jpg
    $250 shipped to lower 48
    pm me
    $$$$PARTING OUT BOTH $$$$
    88 440 new 550 reed engine, PJS case, 44mm Intake, LS Exh maifold, westcoast pipe, 46 mikuni w primer, wiseco 76.5mm pistions, K&N filter, bad bones reeds, 440+550 pump. Mariner ext ride plate w fins and intake.
    89 650sx fully rebuilt engine, west coast exh, Keihin 42mm w primer, milled +o-ringed head, scat trak imp, Ocean Pro ride plate, K&N filter, new paint+pads
