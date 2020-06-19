Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: HELP! JS440/550 Remove impeller??? #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2006 Location Indiana Age 46 Posts 188 HELP! JS440/550 Remove impeller??? this is not the stock set up and i can not figure out how to remove it

splined or screw??20200619_132059.jpg20200619_132105.jpg

i got the pump off but the shaft and impeller are still hanging on

do you recognize this set up?

thanks for any help

$$$$ PARTING OUT BOTH $$$$

88 440 new 550 reed engine, PJS case, 44mm Intake, LS Exh maifold, westcoast pipe, 46 mikuni w primer, wiseco 76.5mm pistions, K&N filter, bad bones reeds, 440+550 pump. Mariner ext ride plate w fins and intake.

89 650sx fully rebuilt engine, west coast exh, Keihin 42mm w primer, milled +o-ringed head, scat trak imp, Ocean Pro ride plate, K&N filter, new paint+pads #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 56 Posts 9,148 Re: HELP! JS440/550 Remove impeller??? That is a 440 driveshaft and impeller. Right hand thread. Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience. #3 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2006 Location Indiana Age 46 Posts 188 Re: HELP! JS440/550 Remove impeller??? so i should try to twist the impeller off?

$$$$ PARTING OUT BOTH $$$$

88 440 new 550 reed engine, PJS case, 44mm Intake, LS Exh maifold, westcoast pipe, 46 mikuni w primer, wiseco 76.5mm pistions, K&N filter, bad bones reeds, 440+550 pump. Mariner ext ride plate w fins and intake.

89 650sx fully rebuilt engine, west coast exh, Keihin 42mm w primer, milled +o-ringed head, scat trak imp, Ocean Pro ride plate, K&N filter, new paint+pads Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules