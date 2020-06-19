 HELP! JS440/550 Remove impeller???
  Today, 04:13 PM #1
    I8A4RE
    HELP! JS440/550 Remove impeller???

    this is not the stock set up and i can not figure out how to remove it
    splined or screw??20200619_132059.jpg20200619_132105.jpg
    i got the pump off but the shaft and impeller are still hanging on
    do you recognize this set up?
    thanks for any help

  Today, 04:42 PM #2
    BLRider
    Re: HELP! JS440/550 Remove impeller???

    That is a 440 driveshaft and impeller. Right hand thread.
  Today, 05:11 PM #3
    I8A4RE
    Re: HELP! JS440/550 Remove impeller???

    so i should try to twist the impeller off?

