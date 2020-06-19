|
|
-
Frequent Poster
HELP! JS440/550 Remove impeller???
this is not the stock set up and i can not figure out how to remove it
splined or screw??20200619_132059.jpg20200619_132105.jpg
i got the pump off but the shaft and impeller are still hanging on
do you recognize this set up?
thanks for any help
$$$$PARTING OUT BOTH $$$$
88 440 new 550 reed engine, PJS case, 44mm Intake, LS Exh maifold, westcoast pipe, 46 mikuni w primer, wiseco 76.5mm pistions, K&N filter, bad bones reeds, 440+550 pump. Mariner ext ride plate w fins and intake.
89 650sx fully rebuilt engine, west coast exh, Keihin 42mm w primer, milled +o-ringed head, scat trak imp, Ocean Pro ride plate, K&N filter, new paint+pads
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: HELP! JS440/550 Remove impeller???
That is a 440 driveshaft and impeller. Right hand thread.
Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.
-
Frequent Poster
Re: HELP! JS440/550 Remove impeller???
so i should try to twist the impeller off?
$$$$PARTING OUT BOTH $$$$
88 440 new 550 reed engine, PJS case, 44mm Intake, LS Exh maifold, westcoast pipe, 46 mikuni w primer, wiseco 76.5mm pistions, K&N filter, bad bones reeds, 440+550 pump. Mariner ext ride plate w fins and intake.
89 650sx fully rebuilt engine, west coast exh, Keihin 42mm w primer, milled +o-ringed head, scat trak imp, Ocean Pro ride plate, K&N filter, new paint+pads
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules