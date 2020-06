Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1994 wave blaster Starting issue #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2020 Location Indiana Age 34 Posts 1 1994 wave blaster Starting issue I have a 1994 Yamaha wave blaster it will start up and run fine once I shut it off it will not restart unless it sits for a minute or two it will crank it just will not restart I have checked the plugs I have change the fuel filter I have bypassed the Killswitch I have checked the check valve off of the gas tank I have swapped out carburetors Iím at a loss please help Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

