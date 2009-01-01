 550 OCJS Master Cylinder FS
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 11:14 AM #1
    Cjames2834
    Cjames2834 is offline
    PWCToday Regular Cjames2834's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2017
    Location
    Mission Hills
    Age
    23
    Posts
    55

    550 OCJS Master Cylinder FS

    For sale in el dorado hills CA, price shipped domestic priority mail 2 day. Add pp fees if desired.

    -OCJS master cylinder, needs sleeves and has been resurfaced. Unported and good for a 550 pumped sleeper!

    Price is $220 Shippedreceived_1583953381779102.jpegreceived_672595976923754.jpegreceived_307576523976961.jpeg

    PM me if interested
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 11:30 AM #2
    8716valver
    8716valver is offline
    I dream skis 8716valver's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2009
    Location
    Averill Park, NY
    Posts
    653

    Re: 550 OCJS Master Cylinder FS

    Nice. I have a ported master cylinder on my current build. Haven't ran it yet though.
    87 JS550
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 