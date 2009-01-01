|
550 OCJS Master Cylinder FS
For sale in el dorado hills CA, price shipped domestic priority mail 2 day. Add pp fees if desired.
-OCJS master cylinder, needs sleeves and has been resurfaced. Unported and good for a 550 pumped sleeper!
Price is $220 Shippedreceived_1583953381779102.jpegreceived_672595976923754.jpegreceived_307576523976961.jpeg
PM me if interested
I dream skis
Re: 550 OCJS Master Cylinder FS
Nice. I have a ported master cylinder on my current build. Haven't ran it yet though.
