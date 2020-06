Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: After market pipe for a 474 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location Nashville, TN Posts 27 After market pipe for a 474 In search of some opinion...



I am about to start building a 474 to put in my boat for next year and am wondering which exhaust would be the best option. I currently have a full WestCoast pipe and manifold on my somewhat modified 550.



Thanks in advance. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules