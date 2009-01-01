Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Used Yamaha Ski Recommendation #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2013 Location Southern Indiana Age 52 Posts 129 Used Yamaha Ski Recommendation Hello Yamaha people, I'm a long time honda aquatrax owner and still like them and have had zero issues with either one all these years but my ageing back is telling me to find a better ski! I only ride lakes and the hondas are great unless there is a lot of boat traffic and chop at that point they are terrible, I've noticed the yamaha ski's look like they handle the waves and chop much better than my F12X does. If I decide to sell mine and pursue a yamaha what model and year range would you recommend? I still want a fast three seater ski and don't care so much about all the bells and whistles. budget is up to 8k, thanks in advance! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules