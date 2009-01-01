|
Used Yamaha Ski Recommendation
Hello Yamaha people, I'm a long time honda aquatrax owner and still like them and have had zero issues with either one all these years but my ageing back is telling me to find a better ski! I only ride lakes and the hondas are great unless there is a lot of boat traffic and chop at that point they are terrible, I've noticed the yamaha ski's look like they handle the waves and chop much better than my F12X does. If I decide to sell mine and pursue a yamaha what model and year range would you recommend? I still want a fast three seater ski and don't care so much about all the bells and whistles. budget is up to 8k, thanks in advance!
