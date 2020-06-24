I have several impellers for sale - some new, some used:


  • Seadoo S0001295 (2001 - 2005 GTI) - New $75
  • Seadoo 271 000 331A (XP 800) - Used $50
  • Kawaskai KF-SC-J(17/22)little damage - Used $50
  • Polaris PA-SC-X2 (15.5-26) - New $75


2020-06-24 19.33.34.jpg2020-06-24 19.33.41.jpg2020-06-24 19.32.32.jpg2020-06-24 19.32.40.jpg2020-06-24 19.32.21.jpg2020-06-24 19.32.15.jpg2020-06-24 19.31.47.jpg2020-06-24 19.31.50.jpg

Let me know if you would like more pictures.

I have a few other impellers as well. Let me know if you need something else, I may have it.

Thanks for looking!
Jon