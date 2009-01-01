|
|
-
1999 1100 STX Igniter
1999 1100 STX - I have a new igniter on the way. Exact OEM 21119-3755. Can anyone advise if installing this is simply unplug the old one and plug in the new? I've seen discussions referring to software that needs to run on old versions of Windows, but not sure if that's just for diagnostics, or if installing a replacement will require the software. Thanks much.
