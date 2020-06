Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: WTB: 750 SX SXi SXR Handle Pole #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2013 Location Omaha, Ne Age 35 Posts 229 WTB: 750 SX SXi SXR Handle Pole A friend of ours broke the steering cable mount on his 95 SXi and needs a new handle pole. Let me know if you have one for sale. Thank you. 1986 300 1991 SX

1989 SX 1994 TS





#2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 56 Posts 9,147 Re: WTB: 750 SX SXi SXR Handle Pole I have an aftermarket UMI pole with the Kawasaki equipment available if he wants to go that direction. Attached Images 20170630_180101.jpg (2.02 MB, 0 views)

20170630_180101.jpg (2.02 MB, 0 views) 20170630_180112.jpg (2.07 MB, 1 views)

20170630_180112.jpg (2.07 MB, 1 views) 20160803_204942.jpg (2.00 MB, 1 views)

