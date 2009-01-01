 1993 pjs f-14 need some help
pxctoday

    1993 pjs f-14 need some help

    I am trying to figure this out so I bought 4 pjs hulls I have 3 vhp7000 and 1 F15 how will I check to see if its F14 F15 or F16 so when I bought it did not have the steering cable attached I have the cable butnits broken will a 440/550 cable or a 750sx cable work or i have my big blue cable from the vhp7000 will that cable work aswell i am trying to finish building this ski next week thank you also what is stock compression for a pjs vhp7000 motor dual keihin carb if you have any pjs steering cables motors parts pipes pistons ect please contact me immediately thank you all
    FTW Freestyle X2 Rider
