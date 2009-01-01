Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Pictures of water in oil? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2013 Location Merton, WI Age 30 Posts 32 Pictures of water in oil? Looking for some pictures of what water definitively in the oil looks like. 2005 r12x bought new, 110 hours of freshwater use. Engine oil looks a little odd when I run it on the hose to change it. Not like chocolate milk but it doesn't look completely clear like fresh engine oil while looking in the sump tank when I go to check the level. This is with fresh oil. Looks clean on the dipstick. Last edited by mxkid261; Yesterday at 10:38 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

