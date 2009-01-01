 Pictures of water in oil?
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Yesterday, 10:37 PM #1
    mxkid261
    mxkid261 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie mxkid261's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2013
    Location
    Merton, WI
    Age
    30
    Posts
    32

    Pictures of water in oil?

    Looking for some pictures of what water definitively in the oil looks like. 2005 r12x bought new, 110 hours of freshwater use. Engine oil looks a little odd when I run it on the hose to change it. Not like chocolate milk but it doesn't look completely clear like fresh engine oil while looking in the sump tank when I go to check the level. This is with fresh oil. Looks clean on the dipstick.
    Last edited by mxkid261; Yesterday at 10:38 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 