PWCToday Newbie
Pictures of water in oil?
Looking for some pictures of what water definitively in the oil looks like. 2005 r12x bought new, 110 hours of freshwater use. Engine oil looks a little odd when I run it on the hose to change it. Not like chocolate milk but it doesn't look completely clear like fresh engine oil while looking in the sump tank when I go to check the level. This is with fresh oil. Looks clean on the dipstick.
