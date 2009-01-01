Ive had good luck in the past with ebay parts. Been running a $40 starter in my ski for about 4 years now, and the $28 bendix is serving me well so far. The stator went bad in my 650 the other day so I decided to give the ebay one a try. Got it all back together, I have great spark, engine turns over, everything seems good. Put the plugs in, and the engine will not fire, just floods itself over and over. I had a spark tester just to verify its still sparking under load, and it is. Right now, I have fuel, spark, and air but for some reason, no ignition. Anyone have any ideas?