Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: No spark on VS ignition system need dyna coil pick up? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2019 Location reading Pa Age 30 Posts 8 No spark on VS ignition system need dyna coil pick up? Ok guys reaching out to anyone who may have any information or idea where I can get a old dyna coil pickup for my VS ignition system on my 89 js 440 Last edited by Shinei64; Today at 09:08 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules