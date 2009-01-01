Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Need help with factual differences between 550 Piston Port exhaust pipes #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Where I can see the air I breathe... Posts 5,252 Need help with factual differences between 550 Piston Port exhaust pipes Hi All,



I'm contemplating an exhaust pipe for my 1990 Kawasaki 550SX P/P motor in the near future. It's all stock except for a brand new Mikuni SBN44(installed, tuned and jetted by Art Gomez of Jet Works Performance in Santa Ana, Ca.), Watcon spacer, new throttle wheel and a Prok flame arrestor.



I was looking for factual information on the differences between a full pipe, 1/2 pipe, wet pipe, dry pipe, pipe manufacturers' specs on performance such as what gives more top end, what gives more bottom end, should a pipe use the supplied exhaust manifold/flange or does it really matter. I see names such as Kerker, Mariner, PJS, FPP, Coffman or others I don't know/heard/read about. Also, what fair price ranges am I looking at for each brand of pipe. Whether it's just the pipe or with added accessories like a flange/manifold that's included.



My main goal is bottom/midrange torque for playing around and cruising around on a small lake or at Havasu. No racing at all. Pure recreational fun riding.



Any input is very much appreciated and welcomed!



